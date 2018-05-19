Henry F. RoesslerAug. 8, 1923 - May 16, 2018Henry F. Roessler, age 94, of Tours, passed away, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at his residence. A Rosary will be recited 4 p.m., Sunday, May 20, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, May 21, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.Henry was born, August 8, 1923, in Oenaville, near Westphalia. He was a 1940 graduate of West High School. Henry served his country with the United States Army Air Force during World War II as a B29 Flight Engineer. On November 24, 1956, he was united in marriage to Erma Weaver in Westphalia. Henry worked for General Tire and Rubber Company for over 32 years before retiring in 1987 and was a farmer and rancher. Henry was a faithful member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours, where he was active in the Men's Society. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #478. Henry enjoyed gardening, tending to his peach and pecan trees, farming and driving his tractor. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending family gatherings.Henry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Herman Roessler; and sisters, Annie Schroeder, Mary Podsednik, and Odillie Gerik.Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Erma Roessler of Tours; children, Bernice Perry and husband, Mike, of Leroy, Stephen Roessler and wife, Becky, of Chalk Bluff, Tommy Roessler and wife, Lisa, of Ross, Frances Jones and husband, Robert, of Dahlonega, GA, Mark Roessler and wife, Janice, of Ross, and Eddie Roessler and wife, Sharri, of Tours; brother, John A. Roessler; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Catholic Church Building Fund or to Little Angels Orphanage in care of Rev. Walter Dhanwar.Memorial guest book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
