Maree RodwellMay 10, 1947 - May 5, 2018Maree A. Rodwell, 70, of Ogema, Minnesota, formerly of Waco, Texas, died Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the Mahnomen Health Center Nursing Home, Mahnomen, Minnesota.Maree is survived by her children, Claudette (Mike) Bevins, Ogema, MN, and Ron (Liz) Warren, Bejou, MN; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Bette Rhode, Los Angeles, CA; half-sister, Diane Aasen, Alexandria, MN; and nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen Davis; and brother, Thomas Rodwell III.Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the Claudette and Mike Bevins residence, rural Ogema, MN.Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Mahnomen. Online website: www.andersonfamilyfh@arvig.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
