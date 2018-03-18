Joe M. RodriguezOct. 7, 1941 - Mar. 15, 2018Joe M. Rodriguez, 76, of Waco, Texas passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018, after a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Monday, March 19, 2018 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Carlo Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 18, 2018 beginning at 6:00 pm, with Rosary Service at 7:00 pm., at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas.Joe was born October 7, 1941 in Ansonia, Ohio to Filiberto and Margarita (Perez) Rodriguez. He attended La Vega High School and McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. He was united in marriage to Alice Martinez.He was CEO and President of Cen Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for over 20 years. He stepped into that position after serving as Union Representative of Local #312 at General Tire and Rubber Company. At General Tire, he represented 475 employees, improving working conditions and quality of lives for those around him. As Chamber CEO & President, Joe utilized those management, leadership, and networking skills to foster positive relationships with elected officials, community leaders, and chamber members; connecting leadership goals to chamber resources and contacts for win-win solutions. Joe served the community in additional leadership roles including City of Waco Zoning Board of Adjustment Chairman, Chairman of the City Planning Commission and Heart of Texas Council of Government Board Director.Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Filiberto Rodriguez; sisters, Tommie Carrizales, Rosa Dominguez, Casamira Beltran; and nephew, Jesse Beltran.Joe is survived by his loving wife Alice; daughters, Vickie Flores and husband Steve, Barbara Ramos and husband Ricky, and Monica Tovar and husband Andrew; son, Joe Anthony Rodriguez; grandchildren, Stevie Flores, Carlos Garcia, Andriea Tovar, and Luna Azul Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Tiger Flores, Starr Alicia Flores, J. T. Flores, Jordan Flores and Aaron Joe Kirks; and his beloved dog Lucky. Numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.Pallbearers are Russell Devorsky, J. R. Marquez, John Montez, Daniel Tagle, Louis Fajardo, Arthur Rhodes Jr., Melvin Collins and Dytrun Thirkill.Honorary Pallbearers are Cen Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board Members - Noey Meza, Linda Frausto, Henry Carbajal, Jonathan Olvera, Josh Blake, Miguel Valverde, Mark Heslep, Mark Arias, and "Lucky".Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
