Joe M. RodriguezOct. 7, 1941 - March 15, 2015Joe M. Rodriguez, 76, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with The Rev. Carlo Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 18, with Rosary service at 7:00 pm., at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
