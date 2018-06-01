Elizabeth RochellNov. 30, 1940 - May 29, 2018Elizabeth "Libby" A. Leggitt Rochell passed away, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, June 4, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Waco, Texas. There will be a reception 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., following the service, at 1129 Castle Bluff Circle, in Woodway.Libby was born November 30, 1940, in Marshall, Michigan, to Samuel H. and Mildred Leggitt. Because of Libby's health issues, her father moved the family to San Marcos, Texas, when Libby was eight years old. She graduated from high school, Class of 1958, and then she attended Stephens Girl College, majoring in voice for one year. She then attended one year at Southwest Texas State University and graduated from TCU, with a degree in nutrition.After a short stint as a manager of Hallsberg Cafeteria, she was accepted as a nutritionist with the Texas State Health Department long term care division. There she joined a team that inspected nursing homes until she retired.Libby married Robert Rochell on February 18, 1978, and had just celebrated their 40th anniversary by having dinner in Honolulu, Hawaii, at Alan Wong Gourmet Restaurant. She loved to travel, having traveled to over 100 countries and islands. Her favorite place to visit was Bangkok, Thailand, that she visited four times, and where she loved to shop. Libby's favorite hobbies were traveling, gardening, and yes, she loved jewelry.Also, she had many friends from various clubs around the country. She served on the Altar Guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church for many years, and East Terrace, Historic Waco, and DAR. She was a member of the Honorable Order of Molly Pitcher. During the war with the British, Molly was the person carrying pitchers of water to cool the cannons and provide water for the soldiers. When her husband was killed, she took his place as the gunner. She was commissioned by George Washington for her heroism and bravery.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband, Robert Rochell; daughter, Tracy Webb and Mark Gilmore of San Marcos, and Pam and Yeager of McGregor; brothers, Hunter Leggitt and wife, DJ, of Chicago, and Buzz Leggitt of San Marcos; granddaughter, Brittany Kelley of Hewitt, Texas; and grandson, Graham Harvey of San Marcos.Libby was determined, extremely strong-spirited and was well liked by everyone and was an inspiration to all. She defied all odds many times. Libby loved life!In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or to Fuzzy Friends.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
