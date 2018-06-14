Richard David RiveraJan. 9, 1958 - June 8, 2018Richard (Rick) Rivera passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Friday, June 8, 2018, at Providence Hospital. A memorial service with Military Funeral Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 15, 2018, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11463 TX-195, Killeen, Texas 76542. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home with Wayne Hampton officiating.Richard David Rivera was born, January 9, 1958, in N.Y.C., New York, to Richard David Rivera Sr. and Naomi (Nicki) Rivera. Rick's childhood years were spent with his two sisters, Diane and Lisa, in the Bronx until he was nine, at which time the family bought a home and moved to Rockland County, New York. In High School Rick excelled as a Trombone player in The Pearl River Cadets Marching Band. After graduating from N. Rockland High in 1976, Rick moved to New Jersey to work as a Baker in the Pathmark Supermarket. This was the beginning of a lifelong culinary passion for baking, cooking and grilling. In October, 1979 Rick enlisted in the United States Air Force in Newark, NJ where he began a distinguished 20 year career as an Aircraft Electronic and Environmental Systems Technician, obtaining the Rank of Staff Sergeant. In the summer of 1990, while stationed at Yokota AFB in Fussa, Japan, Rick met the love of his life, Hisano Mori, and they were married in September of 1991. Rick and Hisano were blessed with two sons, Robert Rivera and Christopher Rivera while stationed at Yokota AFB and Kadena AFB in Okinawa.Rick's military and civilian career was full and distinguished, having accomplished several notable achievements. His education was at the Community College of the Air Force where he majored in Aerospace Sciences, becoming an Electro-Environmental Systems Technician/Supervisor assigned to five different military aircraft worldwide. Rick's military awards and decorations included the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, NATO Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit award, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. After an Honorable Discharge from the USAF in October of 1999, Rick began an 18 year civilian aerospace career working for L-3 Communications Integrated Systems in Waco, Texas and Crestview, Florida. Rick rounded out his long aerospace career working for SpaceX as a production coordinator in McGregor, Texas. Rick loved volunteering logistical support for the Miracle Match Marathon and encouraging veterans at the Texas Veteran One Stop Center (HOT-MHMR).Rick was known for his intense passion for his numerous hobbies that included photography, music, cooking, gunsmithing, marksmanship, competitive shooting, and road bike cycling. He pursued his hobbies with great mastery.Most of his friends would claim that Rick could grill the best steaks on the planet!Rick was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife of 27 years, Hisano Rivera of Waco, Texas; his two sons, Robert Rivera of Waco, Chris Rivera (USMC) of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Diane Rivera of White Plains, NY, Lisa Rivera of New York; and nieces and nephews, Jenna Marie Rivera of Westchester, NY, Melissa Mack and husband, Thomas, of NY, and Ramon Rivera of Newtown, CT.In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the HEART OF TEXAS REGION MHMR Veteran One Stop Center P.O. Box 890, Waco, TX 76703 254-752-3451. Condolences may be made at https://www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com/obituaries.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
