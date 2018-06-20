Margaret RiveraMay 9, 1938 - June 17, 2018Margaret Mansolo Rivera, 80, passed away, Sunday, June 17, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with Rev. Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. led by Jessie Garza.Margaret was born, May 9, 1938, in Marlin, TX, to Jose Sr. and Carmen Mansolo. 0She was born six of thirteen children. She married Raymond Rivera on February 3, 1962.Margaret was a lifelong caregiver. She graduated around 1959 from King's Daughter School of Nursing where she also began her career. Later moving on to Scott & White Hospital until moving to Dallas, TX, in 1965, where she took time off to be a stay-at-home mom and raise her three children. In 1975, she returned to the workforce at Veterans Hospital Dallas, went on to Methodist Central Dallas and then to Veterans Waco where she spent her last 20 years before retiring at age 65. She then continued her caregiving with home health care not only for the public but for her family by caring for her parents and her brother-in-law, Lupe Cruz. Even during her illness her continued caring spirit was there for her nephew, Tommy Cruz as he fought his last days of life.She was known as Aunt Margaret to everyone, she always lived life to the fullest, enjoyed music, dancing, watching her favorite Novelas, baking her famous Neiman Marcus cake, had a intense passion for baseball especially the Texas Rangers. But most of all she enjoyed being surrounded by all her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and any extended family.She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Beatrice Villanueva.She is survived by her sons, Nicky Rivera and wife, Sara, of Duncanville, TX, and Stephen J. Rivera of Waco, TX; daughter, Angela Rivera of Grand Prairie, TX; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe Mansolo and wife, Candelaria, Candelaria Hernandez, Juan Mansolo, Ralph Mansolo and wife, Esther, Antonio Mansolo and wife, JoAnn, Carmen Cruz, Esther and husband, Adolph Salinas, Rachel Mansolo and Hope Garcia of Austin; and also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to Providence Hospice for its excellent care.In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to MD Anderson Houston; UT Southwestern Dallas and/or blood donations to Carter Blood bank.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
