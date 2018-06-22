Michael Riggs, MDFeb. 24, 1946 - June 19, 2018Michael Riggs MD., 72, of Lorena, passed away, June 19, 2018. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with interment to follow at Waco Memorial Park.View the full obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

