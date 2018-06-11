Jack RigdonOctober 13, 1934 - June 9, 2018Jack Rigdon passed away, Saturday, June 9, 2018.Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 11, 2018, at Riesel Cemetery, with Stan Erickson officiating.Jack was born, October 13, 1934, in Coushatta, Louisiana, to Green and Vesta (Vail) Rigdon. On July 20, 1957, he married Sue Thornton in Mississippi and was a welder at M. Lipsitz and Co. until retiring.He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; one brother; and son, Mark Rigdon in 1987.Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sue Rigdon; children, Stephen Rigdon and wife, Chareene, Jana Kelly, Lori Cook and husband, Stephen, and Derek Rigdon and wife, Kristi; one sister; three brothers; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
