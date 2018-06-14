Consuelo Martinez RiehsApril 19, 1936 - June 11, 2018Consuelo "Connie" Martinez Riehs, 82, of Waco, passed away, Monday, June 11, 2018.A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 14, 2018, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Pastor Wayne Blackshear will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 15, 2018, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park.She was born, April 19, 1936, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Silberio and Palmira Banda who preceded her in death.Consuelo is survived by her four children; Carlos B. Martinez, Santiago Martinez Jr., Melinda Martinez Ponzio and Mark A. Martinez; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and six brothers, Anturo and Lupe Banda, Ramiro Banda, Refugio Banda, Santiago Banda, Cecilio Banda, Juan Jose Banda, Hope and Johnny Skrhak, Maria and Tom Estrada.The family will serve lunch following the interment at the Estrada Ranch, 580 Bumpy Road, Waco, Texas 76705 (254) 744-6240 or 744-8925Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.