Lydia Augusta RidingsSept. 4, 1931 - March 23, 2018On March 23, 2018 Lydia Ridngs was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 o'clock a.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, visitation will start an hour prior to service.She was a great mother, grandmother and great-great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, Robert and son, Charles "C.B."She is survived by her children; Wanda, Glen, Rodney, Bobby, Allen, and Trisha; two sons-in-law; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
