Lydia Augusta RidingsSept. 4, 1931 - March 23, 2018On March 23, 2018 Lydia Ridngs was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 o'clock a.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, visitation will start an hour prior to service.She was a great mother, grandmother and great-great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, Robert and son, Charles "C.B."She is survived by her children; Wanda, Glen, Rodney, Bobby, Allen, and Trisha; two sons-in-law; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.