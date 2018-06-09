Sheryl S. Drake RicksJanuary 16, 1948 - June 6, 2018Sheryl S. (Drake) Ricks, 70, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 11, 2018, in White Hall Cemetery, with The Rev. Joe Humphrey officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at the funeral home.Mrs. Ricks was born to Mel and Betty (Graham) Drake in Forth Worth, Texas. She married Henry Ricks in 1982 and they celebrated over 36 wonderful years together. Mrs. Ricks loved to make jewelry, play Sudoku, Farmville on Facebook, and shop but her true love was her family; especially her grandkids.She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Trevor Bussey.Survivors include her husband; son, David Graves and wife, Shelley, of Cedar Park; grandchildren, Cameron and Lauren Graves of Cedar Park; sisters, Jan Jolly and husband, Allen, Joan Drake and Tracy Bussey; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.