Roy N. Rice, Sr.June 27, 1956 - May 20, 2018Roy N. Rice Sr. passed away, May 20, 2018, from cancer.Preceding him in death are his parents, Cameron and Mollie Rice; three brothers, Ronnie, George, and Jimmy; three wives, Janet, Valerie, and Shelly Rice; son, Jerry Dale Rice; step-daughter, Christi Chavez; two grandsons, Kevin and Nickolas Rice; and niece, Kerrie Fellers.He is survived by his children, Darla, Roy Jr., Kristi, Joshua, and Sylvia; two step-children, Jeremy Harris and Kayla Poole; grandchildren, Matthew, Kristen, Alyssa, Jerry, Emma, Devin, Katie, Shelly, Christopher, Valerie, Mariah, and one on the way; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; five siblings, Alvin, Sandra, his twin and best friend, William, Carolyn, Roger Dale; special niece, Amber Sineceros; and many other nieces and nephews.Family meant EVERYTHING to him. He is LOVED DEEPLY by his family and many friends for his beautiful, kind heart and his caring nature.We'd like to thank Herman Bell, Texas Home Health Hospice & his nurses Paula and Tammy.Services pending.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
