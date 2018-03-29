Fernando ReynaSept. 30, 1939 - March 21, 2018Fernando Reyna went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 31, at Parkview Baptist Church with Jerry King and Dr. John Collier officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. The family welcomes you to join them in for a visitation 6:00–8:00 p.m., Friday, March 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.Fernando was born September 30, 1939, in Angleton, Texas, to Edward and Crespina Reyna. He lived in Waco since 1966. He retired from Central Texas Corrugated, LP. Fernando was a longtime member of Waco Bible Chapel, and recently attended Parkview Baptist Church, until he was physically unable to goAll who met him found an immediate friend always ready to lend a helping hand. He greeted people with his crooked smile and beautiful eyes. He loved his family and friends. Fernando was a loyal fan of the Houston Texans and Astros. Above all these his greatest love was his wife, Esther, to whom he was married for nearly 60 years. Through the years they loved to dance and raised a family together.Fernando was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Jimenez; and granddaughter, Tina Marie Macias.He is survived and loved by his wife, Esther; sons, Edward T. Reyna and Marcus Reyna and wife, Anna; daughters Juanita Munoz, Rebecca Breshears and husband, Timothy, Rachel Reyna, Jessica Chambers and husband, Jesse, and Destiny Reyna; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; and siblings, Mayme Rincon, Frank Reyna, Corina Escalona, Rudy Reyna, and Beatrice Pineda.Pallbearers are Dominick Reyna, Stephen Rangel, Jesse Chambers, Timothy Breshears, Manny Garcia, and Felix Rincon.Memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church. The family invites all to leave a message or memory on "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com."Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in Peace. Whether we live or die, we are the Lord's." Romans 14:8Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
