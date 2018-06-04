Tom RenfroSept. 13, 1943 - May 31, 2018Tom Renfro, age 74, a long time McGregor resident passed away, Thursday morning, May 31, 2018. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe St. McGregor, with The Rev. Carroll Hambrick officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Creek Cemetery.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

