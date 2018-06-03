Tom RenfroSept. 13, 1943 - May 31, 2018Tom Renfro, age 74, a long time McGregor resident, passed away Thursday morning, May 31, 2018. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe St. McGregor, with the Rev. Carroll Hambrick officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Creek Cemetery.Mr. Renfro was born, September 13, 1943, at his parents' home in McGregor, the son of the late Hubert Marvin and Gladys Odell (Walter) Renfro, where he was a 1962 graduate of McGregor High School. On June 4, 1968, he married Charlette Mae McMahan at Tom's parents' home in McGregor.Mr. Renfro was employed as a machinest by Hercules in McGregor for many years and retired from Allegany- Ballistics in W. Virginia in 2005. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing and all types of gardening. A very faithful member of College Avenue Baptist Church, Tom was a member of Kenneth Cash's Sunday School Class. Tom was a deacon and served on several church committees. His passion was serving as a Royal Ambassador leader. He was honored to receive the Texas Baptist Men Legion of Honor award for a lifetime of service to the R.A.S.Also preceding him in death were a son, Thomas Renfro, Jr.; brother, Ronnie Gene Renfro; and sister and brother-in-law, Anabell and Charles Schraeder.Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Charlette Renfro; son, Timothy Edward Renfro and wife Lorrie; grandson, Dusty Dewayne Renfro; niece, Charlotte Jordan and husband, David; nephews, James Clifton Wallace and wife, Amanda, Richard Wayne Wallace and wife, Ann, and Michael Wallace and wife, Michelle.For those desiring, the family has suggested College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe St. McGregor, Texas 76657 or the Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief Fund, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.