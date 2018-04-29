Maud Lillian ReichardtJuly 28, 1934 - April 26, 2018Mrs. Maud Lillian Reichardt, 83, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Rockdale, Texas. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Waco with Reverend Roy Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Maud was born on July 28, 1934 to Jacob and Maud (Griffin) Harper in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco and a homemaker. Maud married the love her life, Wilburn J. Reichardt on October 20, 1951 and they celebrated over 66 years together. She retired from A-1 Alarm Security. She enjoyed sewing, work on her family genealogy, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her daughters, Becky Kelley of Florence, Lieana Sue Colbert and husband, Rusty of Atascocita; and five grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.