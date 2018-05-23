Eva Joan ReeseJuly 1, 1954 - May 17, 2018"Joanie" went to be with the Lord, May 17, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018, at The Church of the Open Door in Bellmead.Joanie was born, July 1, 1954, in Waco, Texas, to Leroy and Lois Smith. She grew up in Waco and was a 1972 graduate of Richfield High School. She married the love of her life, Mike Reese, on May 30, 1981. She worked at Balfour (formally Powers Embroidery) for many years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother; who would give her last penny to help someone. She was also a 2nd mom to many of her children's friends over the years.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Lois Smith; and her husband, Mike Reese, in 1998.Survivors include her daughter, Kari Daniel and her fiance Jeremy Ojeda; son, Robert Reese and wife, Christi; grandchildren, Alissa Keel and husband, Josh, Krista Reese, Patience Daniel, Katie Ojeda, Jeremy Ojeda Jr., Natalie Smith, Noah Ojeda, Whitney Ojeda, and she was expecting her first great-grandchild in October 2018; special friends, Sherry Campbell and Mitzi Culverhouse; and many other friends and family.The family would like to thank the staff at the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital, and the Hillcrest Hospice for taking such great care of our precious mother.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
