Eva Joan ReeseJuly 1, 1954 - May 17, 2018"Joanie" went to be with the Lord, May 17, 2018, A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018, at The Church of the Open Door in Bellmead.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

