Lilian B RathmanFeb. 13, 1929 - May 15, 2018Lilian Boone Roberts Rathman, 89, passed away May 15, 2018, at her home. Her wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Lilian was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Francis Marion Roberts and Cora Boone Strickland Roberts on February 13, 1929. She grew up in Smiley, Texas, Oglesby, Texas and Waco, Texas. She married Richard Dickens Rathman on October 4, 1949. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Baylor University and was a Special Education teacher for more than forty years. She was an avid reader and loved gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Zeta Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and Seventh and James Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents; and three brothers, Sidney Roberts, Ernest Roberts, and Gerald Roberts.Survivors include daughters, Donna Thompson, Emily Yee and husband, David Yee, and Leslie Tracy; grandchildren, Steven Bubert and wife, Lindsay, Mindy Bubert and fiancé, Davy Nichols, Heather Hayes and husband, Matt, and Shannon Cash; great-grandchildren, Alyvia Bubert, Ally Nichols, Mackenzie Cash, Katherine Cash, Claire Cash, Jett Cash, and Baby Boy Hayes; sister, Mary Lu Copeland and husband, Floyd; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.Memorials may be made to: ASTEF, an educational foundation to Texas State Organization of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International at Texas State Headquarters, PO Box 797787, Dallas TX 75379-7787 or to the local chapter, Zeta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, in care of Margaret Hool, PO Box 1262 Elm Mott TX 76640, or to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.