Marshall Ramos, Sr.June 2, 1937 - June 16, 2018Marshall "Whitey" Ramos, Sr., of Waco, passed away June 16, 2018 at Hillcrest Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Services will be held 6 pm Thursday, June 21 at OakCrest Funeral Home. A memorial video honoring his life will be shown.Marshall was born June 2, 1937 in Waco. He was an amazing son, father, brother, uncle, paw paw and friend. Many who knew him understood his passion for working on cars and watching old western films. He will be deeply missed.Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Manuela Ramos; brothers, Lee and Paul Ramos; and infant daughter, Rebecca Lynn Ramos.He is survived by a sister, Susie Ramirez; children, Richard Lee Ramos, Sr., Debbie Matus, Dede Green, Nellie Ramos, Marshall Ramos, Jr., and Nina Ramos; grandchildren, Joey Alcala and wife, "special granddaughter" Sarah, Lacrisha Mojica and husband, Jorge, Richard Lee Ramos, Jr. and wife, Alicia, Aaron Ramos, Chelsea Embry and husband, Brant, Devin Ramos Green, Ariel Villarrial, Makayla and Amaya Ramos, T.J. and Khylie Alcala and Anaiya Alcala; former wife, Susie R. Ramos; and numerous nieces and nephews.The Ramos family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kindred Hospital, The Brazos of Waco, and Hillcrest Hospital for taking such great care of Marshall.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
