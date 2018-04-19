Georgia Flores RamirezMay 9, 1922 - April 18, 2018Georgia Flores Ramirez, 95, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., with Pastor Gabriel Dominguez officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, April 23, at Oakwood Cemetery.Georgia was born May 9, 1922 in Waco to Pantaleon and Petra (Juares) Flores. She was a devoted Catholic attending St. Francis Catholic Church for many years and then the Life Church of Waco in her later years. Georgia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Julio (Julian) Ramirez; son, Edward Ramirez; and daughter, Rosalinda Flores Ramirez.Georgia will be greatly missed by her children, Nicholas Ramirez, Armando Ramirez and wife, Maria, and Lus Maria Scott and husband, George; sisters, Mary Ann Sisneros and Jacinta Martinez; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Pallbearers are Joe Martinez, Edward Ramirez, Jr., Nick Ramirez, Ernest Rivera, Ace Cromer, and Michael Arispe, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Seniceros, Jimmy Lee Arispe, and Ricky Martinez.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
