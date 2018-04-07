Erasmo RamirezNov. 25, 1950 - April 4, 2018Erasmo Ramirez Castillo, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 9, 2018 at St Francis Catholic Church, with Rev. Jose Eduardo Jazo, as Celebrant, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 8, with Rosary service at 6:00 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

