Larry W. RadkeFeb. 6, 1951 - June 22, 2018Larry W. Radke, passed away, Friday, June 22, 2018. He was born, February 6, 1951, in Waco, Texas, to Lonnie Radke and Evelene Cepak Radke. Larry grew up in Bellmead and graduated from LaVega High School in 1969. After graduation, Larry joined the army. Following his career in the army, Larry joined the Waco Police Department and worked there until 1981. He worked for Pure Milk and later returned to police work in 1991. He worked at Lorena PD until he went on to become chief of police for McLennan Community College, where he served for 27 years until he retired February 2018.When Larry was not on his weekly visits to Hooters with his best friend, Daryl Lusk, he enjoyed building cars and drag racing. Larry also enjoyed his time sitting on the front porch with Tom Frost and D.L. Chambers. He was very proud of children and grandchildren and loved spending time with each of them.Larry was preceded in death by parents, Lonnie and Evelene Radke; and stepmothers, Venita Radke and Margie Radke.He is survived by his children, Anthony and Nick, and their mother, Doreen; Ryan and Alyson and their mother, Kim; Nick's wife, Crystal and their children Grace, James, Joseph, and Bennett; Ryan's wife, Miranda and their son, Klay; and Alyson's husband, Austin Feltgen. He is also survived by a sister, Doris and a brother, Gary.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 28, at McLennan Community College Conference Center, with graveside service immediately following at Waco Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made to McLennan Community College General Scholarship Fund in memory of Larry Radke.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
