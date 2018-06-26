Larry W. RadkeFeb. 6, 1951 - June 22, 2018Larry Waylon Radke, passed away, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Waco.Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 28, 2018, at MCC Conference Center, with Pastor Buddy Powell officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

