James Everett QueenerJune 14, 1932 - April 3, 2018James Everett Queener, 85, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 7, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Mike Haynes officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 6, at the Funeral Home.James was born, June 14, 1932, to William and Bessie Merritt Queener in Tom Bean, Texas. He was a life-long resident of Waco. James spent his life working at Warren Sign Co. and A&M Sign Co. He was an exterminator and worked at Hydrafitness. James was the owner/operator of Queener Campers and Queener Enterprises. In retirement, he enjoyed the HOT races, dancing and fishing.He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy George Queener and Edwin Harold Merritt; and sister, Winnie Sue McConell.James is survived by his three daughters, Debbie Sue Queener, Paula Denise Haynes and husband, Mike, and Donna Caye Culverhouse and John Nunn; loving companion of 35 years, Catherine Cavazos; her children, Marc Cavazos and John Cavazos; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.