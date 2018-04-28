Gale PuryearNovember 28, 1940 - April 25, 2018Gale "Little Man" Puryear, of Waco, TX, has peacefully stepped from this world into his eternal home with Jesus on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Robby Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 27, at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

