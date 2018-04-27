Gale PuryearNov. 28, 1940 - April 25, 2018Gale "Little Man" Puryear, of Waco, TX, has peacefully stepped from this world into his eternal home with Jesus on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. There he reunites with his parents, Oscar and Mable Puryear; along with his brothers, Arlon, Dale and Leon Puryear; and sister, Geneva Slagle. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Robby Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 27, at the funeral home.Gale was born November 28, 1940, to Oscar and Mable Puryear, in Paris, TX. As a young child, he and his family moved to Waco in 1951. He worked for Mid-State Beverage (Glazers) as a route salesman from 1968 until his retirement in 2002. He was a part of Edgefield Boys Club where as a young teen he did a little boxing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, watching NASCAR and fishing. If you talked to him very long, you would be the next person going fishing with him. He had a big heart and a big smile and if you needed help he was there to help in any way he could. He loved and was always happy being around people. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandfather and friend.Gale is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda Puryear; daughters, Kathleen Knapp and husband, Mike, of Riesel, Sandra Holder and husband, Jerry, of Ben Hur, Lee Ann Sanchez and husband, Ricky, of Waco; sons, Gale Puryear Jr and wife, Jan, of Bellmead, Billy Williams and wife, Kathy, of Bellmead; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Puryear of Waco; sisters, Colleen Black of Axtell, and Shirley Couch of Hubbard; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be David Berry, Bobby Berry, Mike Ochoa, Eldon Honey, Owen Anderson, and Monty McAdams.We want to give special thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice and all the wonderful caregivers who made his life easier toward the end, especially Isaac and Jessica.He leaves us with many beautiful memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
