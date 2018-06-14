Willadeen PurvisOct. 29, 1924 - June 6, 2018Willadeen "Billie" Purvis, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep and into the hands of Lord and Savior at her daughter's home in Colleyville, Texas, June 6, 2018. Billie's memorial service will be 1:30 p.m., June 20, at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive, Waco, TX 76710, and will be officiated by The Rev. Molly Simpson. Visitation with family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., June 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco TX 76710.Billie was born, October 29, 1924, to Harry S. Reeves and Grace Faglie in Tyler, Texas. She moved to Waco with her family when she was a teenager. Billie graduated from Waco High School in 1942 and attended Baylor University and McLennan Community College. Billie married George W. Purvis on October 19, 1946. They were married 62 years before his death in 2007. They have two children: daughter, Jan Edwards of Colleyville, and son, Bob Purvis of Dallas.Billie worked at several businesses, starting her career at Flying Training Air Force-FlyTAF, Goldstein-Migel, and Bailey Insurance Agency, before ending her working career while working part time with Purvis Bearing Service.Billie enjoyed her family and church. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Waco. Billie also served on board for the East Terrace Museum and LaRue Learning Center. She was also a member Ridgewood Country Club and President of New Horizon Service Club and Odell Dudley Class of FUMC. Billie enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, George, prior to his death and visited over 65 different countries and islands, traveling to many of those countries several times. Billie was avid reader, loved to watch baseball games, play bridge and socialize and entertain with her family and friends. Billie had numerous friends from the various clubs, organizations, associations and her church. Her real lifelong passion was serving her Lord and Savior by serving and helping others in need.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Leta Federwisch and Edna Reeves; two brothers, Calvin and Irvin Reeves; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.Billie is survived by her daughter, Jan Edwards and husband, Tim; son, Bob Purvis and wife, Gail; grandchildren, Trent Edwards and wife, Andrea, Angela Xavier, Amy Hutchison and husband, Dwayne, Jennifer Kohan and husband, Andrew, Erin Jordan and husband, James, Ashley Purvis and husband, Jeremiah, and Rian Purvis and husband, Gavin. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and an extended church family and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Dallas, Texas, or to the First United Methodist Church Children's Ministry, 4901 Cobbs Dr., Waco TX 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
