Nancy Elaine PryorJuly 7, 1947 - June 11, 2018Nancy Pryor, 70 of Waco, passed away June 11, 2018 at a local hospital. A Memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at St. Olaf's (Rock Church) Cemetery in Cranfills Gap, TX. View the complete obituary and leave thoughts and memories at LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

