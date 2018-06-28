Tammy PriestSept. 12, 1957 - June 23, 2018Tammy Priest, 60, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, June 23, 2018. A memorial service for family members will be held at a later date.Tammy was born, September 12, 1957, to Lloyd and Euvonne Cunningham Priest in Waco. She graduated from Richfield High School, Class of 1975. Tammy retired from Lochridge Priest. She enjoyed traveling and loved animals, especially elephants and tigers.She was preceded in death by her mother, Euvonne.Tammy is survived by daughter, Scherre Tucker; parents, Lloyd and Wanda Priest; sisters, Vandy Priest, Mel Priest, Lisa Swanner, Deena Loewe, and Terri Freeland; along with many nieces and nephews.Because of her love of animals, Tammy would appreciate donations to the local animal shelter or animal rescue in lieu of flowers.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
