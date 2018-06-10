Edwin Erle Powell, Sr.February 14, 1919 - May 29, 2018Edwin Erle Powell, Sr., age 99, of Gatesville, passed away, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at his apartment in The Welcome Program of Coryell Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home, with Dr. Chad Bertrand and The Rev. Gene Gurley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.Erle Powell, as he was known, was born, February 14, 1919, in Gatesville, Texas. He was the son of the late William Lytle Powell and Eula Caruth Powell. He grew up in Gatesville and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1936. He attended Texas Christian University, earning a B.S. degree in Commerce in 1940. That same year he returned to Gatesville and opened a White Auto Store on the Square with his brother, Charles Powell. This was the beginning of Powell Supply Company which expanded to eight locations throughout Central Texas by the 1990's.Erle served as a communications officer in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1941 through 1945, when he retired as a Captain. He married Mary Elizabeth Ross of Henderson, Texas on January 25, 1944. During their 71 years of marriage, they had two children, operated the retail stores, traveled the world, and tirelessly gave their time and talents to the Gatesville community. Some of Mr. Powell's leadership roles include the following: 65 year member and Past Master, in 1967 of Gatesville Masonic Lodge #197 A.F. & A.M and was chairman of the building committee when the current lodge was constructed in 1968; served two terms as President of the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce and was named Citizen of the Year in 1975; served two terms as president of the Gatesville Country Club; served the First Christian Church in all capacities until the building was deeded to the Coryell County Museum in 1990; Founder and Board Member of the Gatesville Savings & Loan; a Board Member of the National Bank of Gatesville from 1974 to 1989; and Chairman of the Gatesville Housing Authority from 1975 to 2004. In 1975, he chaired the building committee to raise funds for the construction of Coryell Memorial Hospital. Subsequently, he was appointed President of the Board of Directors of Coryell Memorial Hospital Authority and served in that capacity until his death. In 1994, he received the Founder's Award for Distinguished Hospital Trustee for the State of Texas.Erle was a resident of The Welcome Program at Coryell Memorial Hospital since 2015. His family is profoundly grateful to the staff for the excellent care he received through the years. Such expertise coupled with true compassion is rare and comforting.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, Edwin E. Powell, Jr.; grandson, Ryan Spiva Powell; son-in-law, Dr. William V. Healey, Jr; and other family members including his two brothers, nieces and nephews.He is survived by his daughter, Celia Healey; daughter-in-law, DeDe Powell; three grandchildren, Dina Powell, Peter Healey and wife, Ashley, and Michael Healey and wife, Helen; and two great-grandchildren, Preston and Mary Paige Healey.Memorials may be made to the Coryell Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1507 W. Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528 or The Ryan and Edwin Powell Scholarship Fund, c/o National United, P.O. Box 779, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
