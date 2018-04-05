Patrick PoseyDec. 5, 1965 - Apr. 4, 2018Longtime soccer coach and teacher at Midway ISD, Patrick Joe Posey, 52, of Woodway passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer Wednesday, April 4, 2018. A celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at First Baptist Church Woodway, 101 Ritchie Rd. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 6 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. A full obituary will be forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

