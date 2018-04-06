Patrick PoseyDec. 5, 1965 - Apr. 4, 2018Patrick Joe Posey lost his courageous battle with grade 4 glioblastoma (a form of brain cancer) surrounded by family on April 4, 2018 at his home in Woodway, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, in Waco. Services for Patrick will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at First Baptist Church Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.Patrick was born December 5, 1965 in San Antonio, Texas to Dr. Delma Powell and Patsy Ruth Fitts Posey.Patrick graduated in 1984 from Temple High School, where he played on the inaugural soccer team under Coach Johnny Gonzales In 1988, he received his Bachelors of Art degrees in Finance and Accounting from Texas A&M University. After graduating from Texas A&M, he received his Masters of Sports Administration degree from Baylor University in 1994.On July 9, 1994, he married Susan Frierson in Dallas, Texas and they have three daughters Ashley, Emily and Anna with whom they have devoted their lives to.Patrick was the operations manager for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco from 1994 to 1998. He then taught Biology and coached soccer at Waco High School. For the past 16 years, Patrick served as the assistant coach and then head coach for the Midway ISD Boys soccer team. In addition to coaching, he taught Biology at Midway High School. Coaching his players and teaching his students was a joy and a passion for Patrick. He had a positive impact on many young lives.Patrick's love for coaching was evident as he also coached his daughters in the community soccer league. He was devoted to his wife, daughters, church, and his entire family. He was a sports enthusiast, and especially enjoyed bicycling. He competed competitively in bicycling, and while in college, rode with several good friends from Temple to Port Aransas. He was an avid Texas A&M football fan as well.Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and Florence Fitts and Delma and Lois Posey, and his father Dr. Delma Posey. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Susan, and daughters Ashley, Emily and Anna of Woodway. He is also survived by his mother Patsy Posey of Temple; brother Daniel Posey and wife, Maria of Temple; and Julie Hall of Temple.He also leaves behind mother and father-in-law Don and Kay Frierson of Cedar Hill; Jane and Steve Cupples of Arlington; and Julie and David Chrisman of Belton. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Kayla, Kyle and Courtney Cupples of Arlington; Katelyn, Cole and Chase Chrisman of Belton; Andrew Posey of Temple; Molly and Mason Cooke of Temple; and Marshall Hall of Temple.Memorial donations may be made to the Posey Girls Education Fund.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.