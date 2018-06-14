LaVera Leggett PipkinsMarch 12, 1945 - May 24, 2018LaVera J. Leggett Pipkins, 73, of Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away, Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Methodist Charlton Medical Center.A come and go reception will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., a Celebration Service will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 17, at Embassy Suites Frisco, 7600 John Q Hammons Dr., Frisco, Texas 75034, (parking code #40).LaVera was born, March 12, 1945, in Clifton Texas. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas.Survivors include her husband, Harlequin "Mitch" Pipkins of Grand Prairie; daughters, Lois Brooks and Bess Leggett; son, William Brooks; sisters, Juno Haywood-Tapp, Tiffany Ervin-Brackins, Carla Coleman, Carolyn Lindley, Lydia Vaughn, Marchella Hopwood, and Dorene Sedberry; brothers, Arthur Haywood, Edward Haywood, and John Matthews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
