Earl Dean PhillipsAug. 6, 1929 - June 5, 2018Earl Dean Phillips, 88, of Hubbard, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away June 5, 2018. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on June 7, 2018, at Wade Funeral Chapel with Rev. Carol Roberts and Robert Hawkins officiating. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard.Earl was born August 6, 1929 in Hubbard, Texas to Fant and Nora (Bilton) Phillips. He attended Hubbard High School, Class of 1946.After three years in the U.S. Air Force as medic, and serving in Europe, SSG Earl Phillips married his beloved sweetheart, Peggy (Statham) Phillips on November 7, 1953 at First United Methodist Church, Hubbard. His bride would always be the wind beneath his wings. He was always a hero to his children, Ladean and Steve. He enjoyed his family and we all shared a wonderful life.Careers and opportunities led the Phillips' from Hubbard to Waco, where Earl served as a Waco Police Officer, known for arresting dangerous criminals solving a number of high profile cases. Some of these cases received national acclaim.Earl's performance at Waco Police Department earned him a professional loss prevention position at Montgomery Ward in Chicago in 1961. His career at Wards led to promotions and transfers to Oakland, California in 1963; Ft. Worth in 1964; and back to Oakland in 1974. His hard work and expertise were a testament to his devotion to making it a better life for his family.In 1984, Earl and Peggy retired and moved back home to Hubbard to care for Peggy's mother, Lois Statham. They enjoyed getting back to First United Methodist Church. Earl was above all a Christian, family man who enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends.At an early age, Earl started a band in Hubbard called the "Hubbard City Playboys". He was lead singer and guitarist. The group made a record in Dallas and was played on KAND Radio in Corsicana. The recording was sent to JB Smith Ice Cream Parlor where it was played and enjoyed. Earl and Peggy were very talented musicians.Earl and his family always had a special place in their hearts for all God's creatures, especially his adored poodles and cats, Missy, Prissy, and Pepe; and Daisy and Many, Tom, Kitsy, and Rusty.When Peggy's health started to decline and she fell into the devastating grip of Alzheimer's, Earl, her hero and devoted husband cared for her for years. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, on May 31, 2011.Also preceding Earl in death were his parents, Fant and Nora Phillips; brothers, Doyle Phillips, Harvey Phillips, Wilmer Phillips; sisters, Margaret and John Daniel; Frances and Chester Emmons, and Lois Teakell. Also preceding him in death, our Sunshine, granddaughter, Stephanie Phillips, who left us in 2005, and made outstanding impressions on everyone she met.Survivors include a daughter, Ladean and husband Robert Hawkins of Bellmead; son, Steve Phillips and wife, Patti, of LaGrange, Georgia; granddaughters, Shannon Weems and husband, James; their children Carter, Caroline, and Coleman of Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Paige Smith and husband Daniel and their children Blaine and Trevor of Covington, Georgia.Our hearts break at our loss, but our faith has taught us that we will all be together again.Dad, take care of Mom, we love you, and we will all see you one day.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Earl at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
