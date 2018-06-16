Coyt PhillipsFeb 12, 1943 - Jun 13, 2018Coyt Eugene "Gene" Phillips, 75, of Hewitt, passed away, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, of complications from diabetes. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 18, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Jordan Hubbard officiating. A visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Gene was born in Temple, TX, to Coyt Wilson Phillips and Ruby Mills Phillips on February 12, 1943. Not long after, Coyt left for the Army and was killed in action December 7, 1944. His widow, Ruby, married Alton Cousins. Gene went to school in Bruceville-Eddy and Temple Junior College. He married Lana Kaye Gruetzner on March 14, 1964. Together they had a daughter, Jennifer. Gene made his profession in banking and loans. Retiring in 1998, he was well respected by customers and coworkers. Gene enjoyed the outdoors. Spending time hunting, caring for his cattle, camping, NASCAR, and barbecuing made him happy. A devoted father, Gene is remembered for never missing a ballet recital, softball game or dance team performance. Gene loved his family and being a PaPaw brought many hours of laughter and fun. Gene and Lana were married for 51 years until her death, September 15, 2015.Gene is survived by his daughter, Jennifer; son-in-law, Trevor Worthen; sister, Sandra and husband, Mickey Rogers; granddaughters, Avery and Mary Grace "Birdie" Worthen; and his little dog, Trixie.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you honor Gene's memory with donations to Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
