Kenneth PetersonApril 4, 1932 - Feb. 1, 2018Kenneth Aldrick Peterson, 85, passed away at home, February 1, 2018 in Athens, Georgia, surrounded by family. He was cremated per his request and the family will celebrate his life on his birthday, April 4, 2018, with graveside services at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, Georgia.He served 26 years in the military and retired as Captain, U.S. Navy. His faith was inspirational and gave strength to his family, friends and colleagues.He is survived by four children, Ina Elizabeth "Kitten" Cambra of Plano, Texas, Patricia Jane Farris of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Johanna "Jody" Moore of Athens, Georgia, and Pollyanna Peterson of Clinton, Connecticut; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Michael Peterson of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Jack Peterson of Munising, Michigan; and one sister, Joanne Smith of Minneapolis, Minnesota.His wife of 52 years, Elizabeth "Beth" Eberhart; and two of his sisters, Alice Fligelman and Ruth Ervasti, preceded him in death.Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.Bernstein Funeral HomeAthens, GA 30606(706) 543-7373Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
