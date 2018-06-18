Theresa PesinaJune 26, 1947 - June 15, 2018Theresa Pesina, 70, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, surrounded by her children, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Father Rakshaganathan Selvaraj officiating. Interment to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Family will receive friends and relatives from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Theresa was born June 26, 1947 to Cedro, Sr. and Catherine (Martinez) Riggins in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco and a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Theresa worked as an associate for 25 years with M & M Mars in Waco. She enjoyed quilting for the Quilters of St. Louis Catholic Church, working in the yard, and most of all spending time with her family.Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Albert Riggins.Survivors include her son, Walter Thomas Lombard, III and wife, Janice of Waco; daughters, Laura Lee Montoya and husband, Marty of Waco, Sonja Annette Pesina and Steven Vega of Waco; grandchildren: Thomas Lombard and wife, Courtney of Houston, Rachel Brunson and husband, Colby of Waco, Vanessa, Catherine and Ramona Montoya of Waco; great-grandchildren: Jaxon Thomas Lombard of Houston, Tucker Brunson of Waco, and Callie Brunson of Waco; brothers, Cedro Riggins, Jr. and wife, Mary of Marlin, Gilbert Riggins, Sr. and wife, Carole of Plano; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to express a sincere thanks to the Providence Hospice Team for providing us the guidance to bring our mom home and care for her in her final days.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
