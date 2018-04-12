Sarah PerkinsDec. 1, 1976 - April 9, 2018Sarah Perkins passed Monday, April 9, 2018. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, April 14, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, Waco TX. Interment to follow at Valley. View cemetery in Hubbard TX.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

