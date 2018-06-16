Maria PerezSept. 7, 1930 - June 14, 2018Maria Perez, 87, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018. Mass of Resurrection will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 18, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Visitation will start 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.Maria was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Luis Perez Martinez; seven of her eight siblings; daughter-in-law, Lorena Perez; son-in-law, Jose Reyes; and grandson, David Mancha. Maria is survived by her children, Herminia and Jose L. Mancha, Luis and Rosa, Jorge and Guadalupe, Carlos, Elizabeth, Gerardo and Rosa, Victor and Clara; her brother, Leopoldo Cardenas Ramos; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.