Maria PerezSept. 7, 1930 - June 14, 2018Maria Perez, 87, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018. Mass of Resurrection will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 18, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Visitation will start 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.Maria was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Luis Perez Martinez; seven of her eight siblings; daughter-in-law, Lorena Perez; son-in-law, Jose Reyes; and grandson, David Mancha. Maria is survived by her children, Herminia and Jose L. Mancha, Luis and Rosa, Jorge and Guadalupe, Carlos, Elizabeth, Gerardo and Rosa, Victor and Clara; her brother, Leopoldo Cardenas Ramos; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.