Cutberto PerezMarch 20, 1950 - May 18, 2018Cutberto Perez, 68, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home 8220 Woodway Drive. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, with Doug Hamilton officiating. Mr. Perez was born March 20, 1950, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, the son of the late Jose Refugio and Bartola (Lara) Perez where he attended school. On June 18, 1972, he married Olga Jimenez in San Antonio, together they have enjoyed forty-five years of marriage. Much of his working years have been in the meat packing industry as a boner until his retirement in 2012. Throughout his life, he enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. He had a special love for purple iris and all types and color of roses. It has been said, he loved telling jokes and making people laugh. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed reading history books and the Bible. For fourteen years, he was a member of Columbus Avenue Church of Christ and more recently New Road Church of Christ.Also preceding him in death was a brother.Survivors include his wife, Olga Perez; son, Robert Perez; two daughters, Sonia Castaneda and Valerie Johnson and husband, Anthony; two brothers and two sisters; six grandchildren, Kathryn Bautista, Emilee Bautista, Kenneth Bautista, Rhyanna Perez, Vivianna Perez, and Mateo Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Ma'Layah Bautista.The guestbook is offered: www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:

