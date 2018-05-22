Cutberto PerezMarch 20, 1950 - May 18, 2018Cutberto Perez, age 68, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, with Doug Hamilton officiating. The guest book is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

