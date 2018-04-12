Cantalicio PerezMay 18, 1951 - April 7, 2018Cantalicio Perez, 66, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 12, in the Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

