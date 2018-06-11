Elna Rae PeoplesNov. 8, 1935 - June 10, 2018Elna Rae Leazar Peoples, 82, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2018. She died on the birthday of her loving husband, Gerry McDaniel "Mac" Peoples, who preceded her in death. Mac shortened her name to "Rae" when they started dating in the mid-1950s, which fit well with her simple, friendly and welcoming approach to all who knew her. Rae was born in Jewett, Texas, to Elna and Charles Ray Leazar, and graduated from Jewett High School. She received a Bachelor of Education from Baylor University in 1957 and was a loyal Baylor Bear fan for life.Rae married Mac, a month after graduating from college, and lovingly stepped into her role as a soulmate, teacher, mother and friend to all who knew her. Rae and Mac earned their master's degrees together and made their home in many small Texas towns as public school teachers and administrators. They eventually settled in the Waco area in 1974 when Mac became superintendent of Connally ISD and Rae worked as a school librarian. They immediately joined First Baptist Church of Waco and raised their daughters in a wonderful community of like-minded Christian believers. Rae was especially close to friends in her Sunday school class and the First Baptist Church choir. In her later life, Rae relocated from her home in Chalk Bluff to Houston, Texas, where she enjoyed living at Brookdale Tanglewood and was surrounded by family and loving caregivers.Rae is survived by her oldest daughter, Linda Lindsey and husband, Skeet; grandson, Austin and wife, Cheyenne, and grandson, Justus. She is also survived by her younger daughter, Carol Hensley and husband, Mike, and grandson, Michael, Jr; and granddaughter, Harriet. She is further survived by three sisters, many nieces and nephews, and extended family. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love that will be richly cherished by her family for many years to come and her lifetime motto, "Family First!"Please join us in the celebration of Rae Peoples! Visitation will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 14, at First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Avenue. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Marquez Cemetery, Texas Highway 7, Marquez, TX 77865.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Music Ministry at First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Avenue, Waco, TX 76706. Phone number (254) 752-3000.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.