Laurence Henry PennellJuly 11, 1938 - June 16, 2018Laurence Pennell, of Axtell, passed away June 16, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Lake Shore Funeral Home. View the complete obituary and leave thoughts and memories at LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

