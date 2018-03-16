Mary PeekJan. 2, 1933 - Mar. 13, 2018Mary Eunice Hargett Peek, beloved Wife and Mother, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2018 surrounded by her family and friends in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive, Waco, TX. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX.Mary was born Jan. 2, 1933 in Holland, KY to Ella Meador Hargett and Marion Lewis Hargett. She moved to Indianapolis, IN in her teens and attended Ben Davis High School where she was a cheerleader, played guard for the women's basketball team and was even voted Basketball Queen in her senior year. Mary was an excellent student and was awarded a scholarship to attend Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN. There she met the love of her life Kenny Peek, with whom she would spend the rest of her life, including 35 years as a devoted career Air Force officer's wife.She was preceded in death by her parents; her dear aunt, Idell Stewart; her sister, Erlene Cook; and brother, Bobby Hargett. She is survived by her husband, Lt. General Kenneth L. Peek, Jr. USAF, (Ret.); her daughters, Dawn Elise and husband, Stan Crawford, Allyson Leigh Anderson, and Elise Marie and husband, Michael Jacko; her grandchildren, Taylor Anderson, Evan Feldman, Joshua Feldman, Paige Anderson-Bowen and husband, Mitchell Bowen and Jacob Feldman. Mary was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Ava Grace, Miles and Max Bowen.Pallbearers are Stan Crawford, Michael Jacko, Jacob Feldman, Joshua Feldman and Randy Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Pat Adams, Leo Cutcliffe, Don Edwards, Buddy Haney, Tony Ranieri and Paul Sowada.The Peek's are deeply grateful for all of Mother's friends, in particular Claire Raineri, our angelic accountant and helpmate for the past six years. We also want to express our gratitude for the attention of the wonderful caregivers, Marion, Misty, Norma, Linda, Portia, Luci and George.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
