Larry W. PayneJuly 28, 1953 - June 17, 2018Larry W. Payne, 64, of Woodway, passed away, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Waco. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, June 22, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, with Dr. Mike Milburn and Dr. John Crowder officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.Larry was born, July 28, 1953, in Fort Worth, the oldest son of the late Jonnie (Warren) and Alvin R. Payne Jr. The family moved to West in 1963, where Larry attended grade school and became a 1971 graduate of West High School. After attending Hill Junior College and the University of Houston, he graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Degree in Accounting in 1976. Larry worked several years as Chief Financial Officer of Citizens Fidelity Insurance Company in Waco before joining the family business, Aderhold Funeral Home in West in 1991. On December 28, 2001. he was united in marriage to Paula Spaulding in Woodway.He served as Chairman of the Board and was a licensed Funeral Director of Aderhold Funeral Home, Inc. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church in West where he served in many capacities including Church Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of Deacons.Larry was recently elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Baylor Bear Foundation, where he was an avid Baylor fan and season ticket holder for football, basketball and women's basketball. He was a very proud member of the Texas Funeral Directors Association and North Texas Funeral Directors Association and was recently elected to the Texas Funeral Directors Association Services, Inc. Board of Directors, as well as the North Texas Association Board of Directors.Survivors include his wife, Paula Payne of Woodway; children, Valerie Payne of West, Timothy Payne and wife, Kim, of Lorena, and Kaylee Payne of Woodway; grandchildren, Harrison, Kinley, Macie and Finn; brothers, Cappy Payne and wife, Lynette, and Robert Payne and wife, Carla; the mother to his two oldest children, Glenda Payne Chartier and husband, Dennis; mother-in-law, Mary Summers and husband, A.B.; sisters-in-law, Ronda Tindell and husband, Jody and Tanya Willingham; special friends, Freddie and Janice Kaluza; and many nieces, nephews, beloved cousins, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or Providence Hospice Place.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
