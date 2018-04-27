Emma PainterNov. 10, 1915 - April 24, 2018Emma L. "Tommie" Painter, age 102, of Waco passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 27, at Waco Memorial Park, with Dr. Joe Bailey and Wes Bailey officiating.Tommie was born November 10, 1915, in Chilton, Texas, the daughter of Walker and Ada Wiggins Phelps. She married to Wood B. Painter on October 6, 1945. He preceded her in death December 4, 1985. She was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.She is survived by best friends and caregivers, Donnie Keister and wife, Linda, of Speegleville, Texas, and their sons, Chris Keister and wife, Betsy, of Houston, and Kevin Keister and wife, Tish, of Garland, Texas; two nephews, Wayne Phelps and wife, Ann, of Mooreville, Texas, and Roy Spivey and wife, Betty, of Hewitt, Texas; two nieces, Patsy Raynor of Waco, and Phyllis Stewart and husband, Tim, of Woodway, Texas; and many wonderful friends.The family would like to express special appreciation to Regent Care and Bluebonnet Hospice for the care and concern during our time of need, and to her roommate, Vallie Davis, for her companionship during her final days.Memorials may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church or to an organization of choice.You are invited to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.