Pedro Padilla IIIJuly 29, 1941 - April 26, 2018Pedro Padilla III, died peacefully on April 26, 2018 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Pedro is survived by his wife of 56 years, Angelina, and two sons, Eric and Roman Padilla.A dreamer, protector and provider. Those that knew Pete know that he may show a hard exterior, but he was a softy to those he loved. He will be deeply missed by the ones who loved him.Pete was in the Texas National Guard for six years and then later joined the U.S. Army and served for three years. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He trained as a Wireman, RBC and received his parachute badge. As a Sergeant E5, in Vietnam, he received his Bronze Star. Service will be held Monday, May 7, 2018 at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Arlington Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4409 Pleasantview Dr., Arlington, TX 76017. Burial will follow the service at DFW National Cemetery, Grand Prairie, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
